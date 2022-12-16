Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.75-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion. Nordson also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.00 EPS.

Nordson Trading Up 2.5 %

Nordson stock opened at $241.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.27. Nordson has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $263.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.20.

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Nordson by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.