Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.25

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.25 and traded as high as $55.62. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $54.51, with a volume of 14,442 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Northrim BanCorp Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $304.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $81,596.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David W. Karp bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,664.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $81,596.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the first quarter worth $326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Further Reading

