Norwood Financial Corp Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Norwood Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 95,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 940.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,085,000 after purchasing an additional 511,785 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.02. 1,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,039. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.59.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

