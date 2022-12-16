Norwood Financial Corp Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $180,650,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,180,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

GLD traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,473,778. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.23.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

