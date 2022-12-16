Norwood Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 45.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in 3M by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.69. The stock had a trading volume of 39,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,798. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $181.78.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

