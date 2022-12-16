Norwood Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.44. 9,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average is $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.