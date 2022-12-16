Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 306 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 597,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $132,505,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Visa Stock Down 2.5 %

V stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

