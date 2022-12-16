Novare Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 186,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 84.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 495,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,804,000 after acquiring an additional 226,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.71. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.