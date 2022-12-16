Novare Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,834 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 17.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

