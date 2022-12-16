Novare Capital Management LLC Invests $226,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 411 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $698.18 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $933.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $669.09 and its 200 day moving average is $653.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

