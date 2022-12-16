Novare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 115,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,298 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $535,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $358.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.82 and its 200 day moving average is $359.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

