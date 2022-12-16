Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,043,000 after purchasing an additional 444,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33. The stock has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.