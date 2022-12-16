Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $133.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $135.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27. The firm has a market cap of $302.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

