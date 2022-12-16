Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.50.

NYSE:NVO opened at $132.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $135.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

