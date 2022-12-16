Numeraire (NMR) Price Hits $12.53

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Numeraire has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for $12.53 or 0.00074506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $73.80 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $895.62 or 0.05319810 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00489358 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,881.42 or 0.28994688 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.