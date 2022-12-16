NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Director Sells $35,980.00 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) Director Chris Panichi sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $35,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $28,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NuScale Power Trading Down 6.4 %

SMR traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 47,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,988. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 86.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 80.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 68.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

