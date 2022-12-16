NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in NuVasive by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NuVasive stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,948,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,922. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. TheStreet lowered NuVasive from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

About NuVasive

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.