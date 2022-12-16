NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lifted by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 15.1% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 86.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $169.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $313.30. The company has a market capitalization of $422.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.40.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

