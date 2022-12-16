NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Down 29.9% in November

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,317,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the November 15th total of 1,878,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NWSZF remained flat at $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. NWS has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

NWS Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily invests in, develops, and/or operates toll roads in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company offers general trading and contracting, construction management, and civil engineering and foundation works services; wealth management and financial planning products and services; and diversified insurance products and services to individuals and institutions, including life insurance, medical insurance, critical illness insurance, personal accident insurance, saving insurance plan, annuity, and investment-linked assurance schemes.

