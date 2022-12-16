NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Down 29.9% in November

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,317,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the November 15th total of 1,878,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
NWS Price Performance
NWSZF remained flat at $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. NWS has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $1.00.
NWS Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NWS (NWSZF)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.