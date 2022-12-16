O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 210,573 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000. Tri Pointe Homes makes up about 2.2% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.21% of Tri Pointe Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 1.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $28.10.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.