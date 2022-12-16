O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Purchases 2,265 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Warrior Met Coal accounts for 4.8% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 13.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.01. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $390.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.95 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 37.59% and a return on equity of 64.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 1.83%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.