Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Up 6%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) shares rose 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 1.41 and last traded at 1.41. Approximately 117,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,910,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 6.80.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $801.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.07. The company had revenue of 183.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 209.10 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 48.68% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 91.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 35.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 922,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 239,248 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Oatly Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oatly Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.