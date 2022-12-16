Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 4.9% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.62. The stock had a trading volume of 32,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,751. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.48.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.