OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAXW) Short Interest Update

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OCA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OCA Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. OCA Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.

