Ontology Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.05 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001039 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $153.84 million and $16.05 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,207.05 or 0.07135060 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00032656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00074462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00053553 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022494 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

