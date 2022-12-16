Oppenheimer Weighs in on McGrath RentCorp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report issued on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for McGrath RentCorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McGrath RentCorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MGRC. StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Sidoti downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $98.31 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $100.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.87.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.82%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

