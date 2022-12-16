Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,499.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $67,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 33.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $80.07 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $215.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.38.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

