Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Oracle Stock Down 2.1 %

ORCL stock opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.38. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $215.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,923,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

