Orbler Price Tops $8.50 on Top Exchanges (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Orbler token can currently be bought for about $8.50 or 0.00050466 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbler has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $1.55 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $891.37 or 0.05293454 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.00490193 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,890.78 or 0.29044194 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.