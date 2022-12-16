Orchid Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.47 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $54.47 million and approximately $13.45 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0789 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014009 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00042416 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00231167 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08135329 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $12,134,360.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

