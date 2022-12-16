Orchid Price Reaches $0.0748 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Orchid has a market cap of $51.68 million and $3.78 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0748 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013996 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00039833 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005989 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020346 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00228429 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08135329 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $12,134,360.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

