Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Short Interest Update

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the November 15th total of 298,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Orgenesis Price Performance

Shares of Orgenesis stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.04. 16,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,504. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. Orgenesis has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orgenesis

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orgenesis stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Orgenesis at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

