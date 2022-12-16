ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko Sells 5,764 Shares

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $18,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 817,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,304. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $123.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.
