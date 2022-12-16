Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Up 18.1% in November

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORPEF. AlphaValue lowered Orpea from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Orpea from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Orpea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.
Orpea Price Performance
OTCMKTS ORPEF remained flat at $6.30 during trading hours on Friday. Orpea has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $120.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96.
Orpea Company Profile
ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orpea (ORPEF)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Orpea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orpea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.