Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Up 18.1% in November

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORPEF. AlphaValue lowered Orpea from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Orpea from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Orpea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Orpea Price Performance

OTCMKTS ORPEF remained flat at $6.30 during trading hours on Friday. Orpea has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $120.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96.

Orpea Company Profile

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

Featured Stories

