Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Up 34.4% in November

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the November 15th total of 369,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,482.5 days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LNDNF remained flat at $2.15 during trading hours on Friday. Orrön Energy AB has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company. It has wind and hydro assets in the Nordics, a wind farm in Finland, a hydropower plant in Norway, and a Karskruv wind farm in southern Sweden. The company was formerly known as Lundin Energy AB (publ) and changed its name to Orrön Energy AB (publ) in July 2022.

