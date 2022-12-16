Orser Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Orser Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 137,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the third quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,410,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,444,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $177.49 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $464.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

