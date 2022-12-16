Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.65

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.65 and traded as high as C$16.77. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$16.69, with a volume of 407,662 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OR. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.19.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.45%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$85,000.00.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

