Osmosis Achieves Market Capitalization of $394.85 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $394.85 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00004760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $905.37 or 0.05377525 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.63 or 0.00490799 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,895.97 or 0.29080063 BTC.

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

