Oxen (OXEN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $187,408.21

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $11.02 million and $187,408.21 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,633.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00398327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00023033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.10 or 0.00836333 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00095530 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00601624 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00274367 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,121,717 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.