Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Pacific Drilling S.A. (OTCMKTS:PACDQ – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Pacific Drilling shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,917,900 shares traded.

Pacific Drilling Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the United States, Nigeria, and internationally. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships.

