Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,577 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after buying an additional 3,049,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after buying an additional 2,908,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after buying an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after buying an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.30 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

