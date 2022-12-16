PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Trading 1% Higher

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
PAID Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.
About PAID
PAID, Inc develops online shipping and tax management tools in the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, Merchant Processing Services, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services. The company offers AuctionInc, a suite of online shipping and tax management tools assisting businesses with e-commerce storefronts, shipping solutions, tax calculation, inventory management, and auction processing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAID (PAYD)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for PAID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.