Park Group (LON:PKG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $79.00

Park Group plc (LON:PKG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 79 ($0.97). Park Group shares last traded at GBX 79 ($0.97), with a volume of 9,097 shares traded.
Park Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.
About Park Group
Park Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, gifts, and hampers in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.
