PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.87. The company had a trading volume of 272,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,189,992. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.