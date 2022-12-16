Pearson (NYSE:PSO) PT Raised to GBX 940

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 900 ($11.04) to GBX 940 ($11.53) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PSO. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.59) to GBX 1,140 ($13.99) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.31) to GBX 910 ($11.16) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.04) to GBX 1,140 ($13.99) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.96) to GBX 998 ($12.24) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($13.00) to GBX 1,200 ($14.72) in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,015.43.

Pearson Trading Down 0.2 %

PSO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,503. Pearson has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pearson Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after acquiring an additional 352,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 172,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 397,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 84,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

