Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PBA. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $33.31 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,818,000 after buying an additional 641,772 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,150,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $570,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,099,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,018,000 after acquiring an additional 736,822 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,155,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,147,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 18.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,065,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

