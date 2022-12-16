Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PBA. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.
Pembina Pipeline Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $33.31 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
