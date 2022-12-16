Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.73.

PEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,862.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,624 shares of company stock valued at $920,394. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Penumbra Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,322,000 after buying an additional 453,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,050,000 after buying an additional 68,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Penumbra by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,300,000 after buying an additional 90,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Penumbra by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,731,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 13.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,117,000 after buying an additional 113,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $223.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -272.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.30 and a 200 day moving average of $166.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. Penumbra has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $290.36.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading

