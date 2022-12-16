Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Director Daniel G. Cohen Sells 20,004 Shares of Stock

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $193,438.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 737,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,352.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Shares of PWP stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $145.38 million during the quarter.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PWP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Perella Weinberg Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,198 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $7,756,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 543,075 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 964.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 581,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 527,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,365,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,259,000 after purchasing an additional 468,849 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.