Pfizer Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 115,903 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average volume of 77,663 call options.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $300.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Pfizer Company Profile



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

