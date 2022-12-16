Pflug Koory LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Target Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

